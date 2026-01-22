There is a chance that after a few years away from the ring, WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin may return to the company in the near future.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful (via WrestlePurists) reports that there have been internal discussions about Austin making an appearance in WWE soon.

It's unknown in what capacity he will be featured, but this is big news. “Stone Cold” made a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 41, crashing his ATV into the barricade, but before that, he hadn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 38 three years earlier.

When will “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return to WWE?

If Austin does return to WWE, expect it to be at a marquee event. These days, he usually only appears at WrestleManias, so expect that trend to continue.

Article Continues Below

Will he wrestle? Surely, fans will be eager to see Austin in the ring one last time. However, at 61, there's no guarantee he is willing to participate in a full match.

Never say never, though. Austin made his in-ring return after nearly 20 years at WrestleMania 38, facing Kevin Owens in an impromptu match. It was staged as Austin being a guest on Owens' KO Show. However, he would be challenged to a “No Holds Barred” match on the spot, leading to their match.

Austin would return the following night after Vince McMahon challenged Pat McAfee to an impromptu match after the former NFL punter beat Austin Theory minutes earlier.

Now, fans await Austin's return. He is one of the most popular Superstars from the Attitude Era, and his career was cut short in 2003. His last match was against one of his longest rivals, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, at WrestleMania 19 in Seattle, Washington.

Throughout the following years, Austin would appear in non-wrestling roles. His appearances have become more frequent in recent times, though.