The bright lights of ESPN did the Charlotte Hornets no favors Wednesday night. From the opening tip, the moment felt too big. Four empty possessions led to an 8-0 hole, and the spiral followed quickly, AtTheHive reports. The Charlotte Hornets looked tentative, lost battles on the glass, and struggled to generate any rhythm against a composed Cleveland group. Coach Charles Lee inserted LaMelo Ball off the bench in an effort to manage his workload on a back to back.

The move backfired in historic fashion. Charlotte trailed 19-4 before the midway point of the first quarter, forcing Lee to burn a second timeout just minutes into the game. Kon Knueppel briefly sparked life with seven straight points, but the offense collapsed again. By halftime, the Hornets managed only 32 points and stared at a 24-point deficit.

Cleveland never needed style points. Cleveland Cavaliers built their cushion early, leaned on defense, and closed out a 94-87 win behind Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

When the “6-7” Meme Turned Cruel

Article Continues Below

Ball’s final line told the story. Four points. One made shot on 15 attempts. Zero for 10 from three. The math landed at 6.7 percent from the field, a brutal coincidence given his role in the viral “6-7” meme that has flooded social feeds all year. This time, the joke flipped on him in the harshest way possible.

LAMELO BALL TONIGHT: 6.7% FG

1-15 FGM

0-10 3PM First player in NBA HISTORY to finish a game shooting 6.7% from the field 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/DiAFXAIwyg https://t.co/r65AWpMLis — NBA Tour Dates (@NBATourDates) January 22, 2026

Normally, Ball thrives when the spotlight grows brighter, especially on national TV. Wednesday night looked different. He chased the three-point shot, never found a counter, and let frustration snowball. Charlotte’s offense stalled whenever he pressed, and the confidence that usually fuels his creativity never arrived.

For a meme built on humor and hype, this outing delivered the worst possible punchline.