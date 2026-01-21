Shaquille O’Neal has lost a lot of things on a basketball court over the years. A free throw contest, however, might sting just a little more.

On Tuesday in Istanbul, former NBA superstar Shaq shared the court with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Basketball Development Centre, and the moment quickly turned into a lighthearted viral clip, per DailySabah. Videos circulating online showed the Turkish president getting the better of Shaq in a brief free throw challenge, drawing laughs from fans who know Shaq’s long and well documented struggles at the stripe.

Watch as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plays a game of basketball with NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/h0eMpigtxM pic.twitter.com/GQyljRGfBx — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) January 21, 2026

Erdoğan posted photos from the visit on the Turkish social platform NSosyal, pairing basketball and Turkish flag emojis with images of the two shaking hands, exchanging signed basketballs, and posing together on the court. In several shots, students from the development centre joined them, underscoring the youth focused nature of the visit.

A light moment with a bigger message

The free throw contest became the headline moment, but the setting carried more significance. Opened in late 2024, the Basketball Development Centre stands as a major piece of Türkiye’s push to grow elite hoops talent. The facility includes multiple training courts, a basketball centered high school, and national team resources designed to develop young players.

Erdoğan has frequently pointed to sports, particularly basketball, as a way to connect with youth and elevate Türkiye’s global presence. His appearance on the court alongside one of basketball’s most recognizable figures fit squarely into that message.

For Shaq, the visit felt familiar rather than ceremonial. This was not his first trip to Türkiye, as he has spent recent years building a strong fan base through appearances in Istanbul and Antalya as DJ Diesel. His post playing career has turned him into a global entertainment figure, and fans across the country have embraced that persona.

While no formal agenda was shared publicly, the interaction reflected shared interests in youth development and cultural exchange. Even with a missed free throw or two, Shaquille O’Neal once again proved that his influence travels far beyond the NBA hardwood.