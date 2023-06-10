Jamie Foxx's “medical complication” he suffered in April has been weaponized but anti-vaxxers online. A.J. Benza, who formerly used to work for New York Daily News as a gossip columnist, went on the podcast Ask Dr. Drew Pinsky where Foxx came up as a discussion point. Benza claims a source told him that Foxx had to get a COVID vaccine for a film and developed a blood clot. That blood clot the source claims left Foxx “partially blind and paralyzed.”

Foxx's reps slammed the claims and said that Benza's source was “completely inaccurate,” per Yahoo Entertainment.

On April 11, Foxx suffered a medical emergency in Atlanta. The “medical complication” has not been revealed to the public. The Oscar winner spent four weeks in the Atlanta hospital where he was later transferred to a Chicago facility. Reports began to spread over the course of his hospitalized stay that his family was “preparing for the worst.” Corrine Foxx, Jamie's daughter, followed up with that statement to clear up the misinformation being spread online.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support,” she shared in an Instagram story on May 11. “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Since his April “medical complication,” Foxx's work assignments have been put on pause. The ‘Ray' actor is being filled in for his Beat Shazaam position by Nick Cannon. Corrine, who is the DJ on the show is also taking a break to care for her father and is being substituted for Kelly Osbourne.

The most recent report on the actor per TMZ claims that he is “recovering well” an unnamed source says.