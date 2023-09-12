Jamie Lynn Spears is set to join the cast of DWTS (Dancing With the Stars) for its upcoming 32nd season. But she won't just be dancing, this time. Spears has pledged to donate her weekly earnings to various unions representing actors and writers.

In this season of DWTS, Jamie Lynn Spears will pair up with professional dancer Alan Bersten as they compete against other celebrity contestants. Previously announced participants include Ariana Madix from “Vanderpump Rules” and Charity Lawson from “The Bachelorette.” The full cast will be revealed during a special announcement on Wednesday.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aside from Jamie Lynn Spears's DWTS stunt, she also has often found herself in the spotlight over the years. Her relationship with Britney has been subject to intense scrutiny from the media and the public. However, Spears has chosen to prioritize privacy and maintain a positive attitude towards her family.

Besides being related to Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn had personal endeavors that make her DWTS debut iconic.

First, she gained recognition for her role in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. She then transitioned into film and television roles. Most recently, she appeared in the Paramount+ movie adaptation of “Zoey 102” and the third season of the Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias.”

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” will debut on ABC on September 28th, with episodes simultaneously streaming on Disney+ and becoming available on Hulu the following day.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the competition will feature returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Plus, a dancing set from Jamie Lynn and other competitors.