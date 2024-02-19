Jane Fonda throws shade at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's public displays of affection (PDA) on the red carpet.

Jane Fonda is not the biggest fan of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's PDA on the red carpet.

“I believe that everyone in the entire world is pulling for this relationship and this love,” Fonda told Benny Medina, Lopez's manager of over 20 years per Variety. “And the idea of how you present that is so sacrosanct, so important. It should be handled in a way that you aren’t overly flaunting it, so much so that it creates any form of criticism or resentment.”

Fonda and Lopez's relationship goes way back. The pair worked together on the 2005 film Monster-in-Law, which also starred Michael Vartan, Wanda Sykes, Adam Scott, and William Arnett. The two have now reunited for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

“I got real scared, you know, with all that s— about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?'” Fonda recalls to Lopez.

“Nothing! He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man,'” Lopez replied.

Affleck also cleared up the rumors in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“However, this is my concern,” Fonda says in the documentary of The Greatest Love Story Never Told. “Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

“That’s just us living our life,” Lopez replies laughing.

Jennifer Lopez Shows Love To Husband Ben Affleck At This Is Me…Now: A Love Story Premiere

During Lopez's premiere for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, the singer got emotional when speaking about Affleck.

“There is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now,” she said during the film premiere. She was to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

“He's just like, ‘Please shut up.’ No! And I say no. I say, I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself,” she continued. “And helping me to grow every single day. Thank you for the family that we've created and our children and everything that you do for me.”

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is streaming on Amazon Prime now.