Jannik Sinner plays Alexander Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open final. Our Australian Open Championship odds series has our Sinner Zverev prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sinner-Zverev.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both failed to make the 2025 Australian Open final. Two superstars of men's tennis fell short at the year's first major tournament. Djokovic was stopped by injury more than anything else. He suffered a significant injury which forced him to retire from his semifinal match, and given the length of an attempted recovery, there are now legitimate questions surrounding Djokovic's future as a tennis player. His willingness and ability to come all the way back at age 37 — he turns 38 in May — has become an instant topic of discussion in the tennis world.

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the quarterfinals, playing a poor match by his standards and generally not being mentally relaxed on court. We have seen Alcaraz get tight under pressure against Djokovic before, most notably at the 2023 French Open. Alcaraz still has some elements of the mental game he has to learn to adjust to. He is still a young man just over 20 years of age. He has a bright future, but the Spanish star did not deliver his best when it counted.

So, no Djokovic and no Alcaraz might mean this Australian Open final lacks heft. Yet, it's actually a matchup of the top two seeds in the tournament. Jannik Sinner held up his end of the bargain as the top seed in his half of the 128-player draw. Alexander Zverev played up to his No. 2 seeding in the bottom half of the draw. Two players have advanced through six rounds and will now decide who wins the first men's major championship of 2025.

A Sinner win would confirm the Italian's dominance of elite hardcourt tournaments. If Sinner prevails here, he will win back-to-back Australian Open titles and three straight hardcourt majors, having also won last year's U.S. Open. Sinner would defend all 2,000 rankings points and would solidify his place as World No. 1.

A Zverev win would be a bigger story if it happens. Zverev has never won a major. He is one of the best players in tennis history to have never won a major. This is his third major final, his first in Australia. Zverev is known for feeling the pressure too fully in big matches. Can he calm himself and find the inner peace needed to play up to his expected standard in a moment of enormous importance?

Here are the Sinner-Zverev Australian Open Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Championship Odds: Sinner-Zverev Odds

Game spread

Sinner -4.5 (-112)

Zverev +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Sinner -295

Zverev +235

To win first set

Sinner -182

Zverev +148

Total games in match

Over 38.5: -118

Under 38.5: -112

Total games won

Sinner over 20.5: -118

Sinner under 20.5: -112

Zverev over 18.5: -120

Zverev under 18.5: -110

How To Watch Australian Open Championship

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why Jannik Sinner Will Win

Jannik Sinner is the best men's hardcourt tennis player in the world. He isn't the best on clay or grass, but his hardcourt track record speaks for itself. He hits a very consistent ball on the playing surface which provides the most consistent bounce. He has tremendous defensive skills and has a stroke which doesn't break down under pressure. This is in contrast to Zverev, who has struggled in big matches throughout his career. Trust Sinner in this moment of truth.

Why Alexander Zverev Will Win

Alexander Zverev is due. He is also rested after not having to play an extended semifinal due to Novak Djokovic retiring with an injury. Zverev has looked very good at this tournament, better than he usually performs at majors. Sinner has wobbled at times earlier in the tournament, and if Zverev can win the first set, it's easy to see the German lifting a major trophy for the first time.

Final Sinner-Zverev Prediction & Pick

Sinner might win, but Zverev will win at least one set and probably accumulate enough games to push this match over the total.

Final Sinner-Zverev Prediction & Pick: Over 38.5 games played