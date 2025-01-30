ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for tUFC Saudi Arabia as we look ahead to this upcoming showdown in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division. No. 12 Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada will face No. 7 Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil as both fighters work towards earning a title shot. Check the UFC odds series for our Jasudavicius-Silva prediction and pick.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3) has gone an impressive 6-2 under the UFC banner. She's notched three-straight wins over Priscila Cachoeira, Fatima Kline, and Ariane Lipski. She also has two submission wins via d'arce choke during that stretch, so she'll look for a similar result as the moderate betting favorite. She stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-4-1) has gone 5-4-1-1 during her time with the UFC. She's gone 0-2-1 during her last three appearances and notably fought for the Bantamweight championship against Raquel Pennington. Most recently dropping her last fight, she'll look to claw her way back to title contention with an upset win. She stands 5-foot-6 with a 66.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Saudi Arabia Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Saudi Arabia Odds: Jasmine Jasudavicius-Mayra Bueno Silva Odds

Jasmine Jasudavicius: -230

Mayra Bueno Silva: +190

Over 2.5 rounds: -330

Under 2.5 rounds: +240

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ariane Lipski da Silva – SUB (d'arce choke, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jasmine Jasudavicius has been on a tear since suffering her last UFC loss in September 2023. She's won three-straight fights while finding two d'arce finishes, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in both of those efforts. She's a classically-trained jiu jitsu practitioner and is very hard to stop on the ground, never being submitted in her professional career. Her boxing has also greatly improved over the last few fights as she uses it to set up her takedowns along the fence. Look for her to lean more on her striking in this one against a tough grappler like Silva.

Jasmine Jasudavicius also fights with an extremely high IQ and doesn't tend to put herself in many dangerous positions. She's very patient in finding her offense and likes to remain steady with her striking attack while timing her opponent's rhythm. She'll have some knockout power coming back her way, so expect Jasudavicius to stay moving in the pocket as she looks to slip punches and counter from in close.

Why Mayra Bueno Silva Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Macy Chiasson – TKO (doctor stoppage)

Last 5: 2-2-1

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Mayra Bueno Silva will be returning to action following her last fight being cut short by a doctor's stoppage. Silva had sustained a cut from an elbow and it was one of the nastier cuts we've seen in recent memory. She was holding her own during the fight, but a big focal point for her moving forward will be improving her defense and not allowing opponents to connect with clean shots. Her power allows her to have an advantage during a slug fest, but she'll need to be conscious of her own well-being if she plans to fight like that.

With seven wins by submission, Mayra Bueno Silva will look to force this fight to the ground. She hasn't notched one of her signature submissions in three fights, so it'll be interesting to see how willing she is to engage in the grappling during this one. Still, Silva usually begins her attack on the feet and will look to back her opponent into a corner. From there, look for her to utilize the clinch as she's one of the stronger fighters in the weight class.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Mayra Bueno Silva Prediction & Pick

This should be a great fight between two high-level grapplers as both women are capable of finding submissions quickly. Jasmine Jasudavicius has won her last three fights while Mayra Bueno Silva is searching for her first win in two years. We can't forget that she recently fought for the title and has effectively beaten some of the top fighters in the division.

Still, I believe the biggest difference in this fight will be the foot movement of Jasmine Jasudavicius. She's the much faster and agile fighter, so she should be able to circle away from Silva and tire her out by the third round. It'll be a close fight if they begin grappling, but I expect Jasudavicius to dictate this one with her striking from range. For our final betting prediction, let's roll with Jasudavicius to get the win as the betting favorite.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Mayra Bueno Silva Prediction & Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-230)