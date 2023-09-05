Music mogul and philanthropist Jay-Z is gearing up for a high-stakes, James Bond-inspired charity blackjack tournament to support his REFORM Alliance. The exclusive event, named “Casino Royale,” boasts a $1 million prize pool and will be emceed by comedian Kevin Hart. The guest list includes a star-studded lineup, with Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and more expected to attend, PageSix reports. This intimate affair will only have a maximum of 300 guests.

Players willing to join the blackjack action will pay a $100,000 buy-in, while non-playing attendees will contribute $50,000. To ensure a grand entrance, approximately 10 to 15 helicopters will transport guests from New York City airports to Atlantic City throughout the evening.

According to an insider, Jay-Z wanted to create a highly exclusive event, with “the best people in the world,” emphasizing that attendance cannot be purchased.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Taking inspiration from record executive Rick Rubin's annual Fourth of July white party, this event should be as exclusive and grand, with numerous live performances.

The event aims to raise an additional $20 million for the REFORM Alliance, following the successful Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in July, which raised the same amount. The REFORM Alliance, co-founded by Jay-Z, aims to reform probation and parole laws. It has already helped pass 18 bills in 11 states and opened pathways for more than 700,000 individuals unfairly trapped in the criminal justice system.

While the organization's board has already committed over $100 million to its cause, the “Casino Royale” event marks the first major initiative inviting contributions from individuals beyond the board. The board includes influential figures like Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Robert Smith, Michael Novogratz, and Laura Arnold.