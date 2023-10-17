Jay-Z had a succinct response to a fan who chose $500,000 over a dinner with the rap mogul during the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers game. The fan, known as Ruthlessrich, shared the interaction on Instagram, where he declared his preference for the cash prize, Vibe reports. Jay-Z appeared unfazed, replying with a simple “Be good, man.”

The fan's decision drew criticism from some quarters for what was perceived as an audacious choice. The exchange alluded to the long-standing debate on social media about whether one would choose a luxurious dinner or a substantial amount of money, with many traditionally opting for the dining experience.

During the ESPN broadcast of the Cowboys-Chargers game, Jay-Z also garnered attention when NFL legend Troy Aikman humorously remarked on the resemblance between himself and the rap icon, citing a circulating meme that had drawn comparisons between the two.

Troy Aikman had previously addressed the meme during an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, where the host shared his conversation with the former Dallas Cowboy. Aikman acknowledged the likeness between himself and “white Jay-Z” in response to the comparison, giving a resolute affirmation after a brief pause. The ongoing banter has only added to the entertainment surrounding the viral meme.

Jay-Z's composed reaction to the fan's choice further solidifies his reputation as a seasoned and unflappable figure in the world of entertainment and business. His ability to handle such situations with grace and composure continues to underscore his stature in the public eye.