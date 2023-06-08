After a grueling seven-year legal battle, Jay-Z can finally celebrate a major win. Parlux Fragrances, the company that sued the hip-hop mogul in 2016, has been ordered to pay him a staggering $7,259,061.31. The lawsuit was initially filed by Parlux, claiming that Jay-Z had failed to fulfill promotional obligations for their collaborative cologne, Gold Jay-Z, TMZ reports.

Accusing him of reneging on contracted appearances, Parlux alleged that their fragrance sales suffered as a result. However, a jury later ruled that neither party was at fault in the matter. Last year, an appellate court sided with Jay-Z and determined that he was entitled to a minimum of $4.5 million in royalties from past fragrance sales.

Despite Parlux's appeal, they once again faced defeat, with the court ordering them to pay $6.8 million, along with interest. On Wednesday, the long-awaited payment finally made its way to Jay-Z's team. While the amount may seem substantial to most, Forbes estimates Jay-Z's net worth to be a staggering $2.5 billion, making the payment seem like a mere drop in the bucket.

Interestingly, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé recently made headlines for their extravagant purchase of a new $200 million home. The couple intends to use the property as a weekend getaway for themselves and their three children: Blue Ivy, aged 11, and twins Sir and Rumi, aged 5. With such lavish acquisitions, the additional cash from the legal victory may come in handy.

The duration of the Parlux legal battle serves as a testament to its complexity. When the lawsuit was initially filed, Jay-Z's net worth was estimated at around $610 million. Fast forward seven years, and his wealth has more than quadrupled, further solidifying his status as one of the industry's most successful and influential figures.

With this recent legal triumph and his impressive financial growth, Jay-Z continues to solidify his position as a powerhouse in both the music and business worlds.