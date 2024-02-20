Could the Giants get exactly what they need in the NFL draft without trading up?

The New York Giants paid quarterback Daniel Jones last offseason, but after an injury-shortened season, the team is still looking for a franchise QB. While many mock drafts have the top three QBs off the board by the time the Giants pick at six, the latest Daniel Jeremiah mock draft on NFL.com has Heisman-winning signal-caller Jayden Daniels from LSU falling to Brian Daboll’s squad.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, there are three QBs at or near the top. This includes USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who have been on the league’s radar for several years now. Jayden Daniels has jumped up into that group now after an incredible 2023 campaign at LSU.

The California native who started his college career at Arizona State won the 2023 Heisman after passing for 3,812 yards with a 72.2% completion rate and 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also added 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

There is a good chance that Daniels comes off the board during the first three picks in April, but he slides to the Giants in the latest Daniel Jeremiah NFL mock draft.

“I don’t make trade projections in mock drafts this early in the process, which is why Daniels is still available at No. 6,” Jeremiah writes in his mock draft 2.0 column. “I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trying to move up for a quarterback, but in this scenario, Daniels falls into their lap.”

If the Giants do draft Daniels, it will be fascinating to see what they do with Daniel Jones. New York’s current QB has a $47.1 million cap hit this year and a $69.3 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. Releasing him (pre-June 1) would cost the Giants an additional $22 million against the cap. However, trading him would save $13.7 million if they can find a trade partner.