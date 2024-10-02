Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown continues to make headlines, this time earning a spot on Time’s prestigious Time100 Next list, according to the Bostonglobe. This annual recognition celebrates emerging artists, leaders, and innovators shaping the future, and Brown’s inclusion comes as no surprise. The NBA champion and Finals MVP, who recently secured a staggering $304 million contract, shines not only on the court but also as an advocate for social justice and community empowerment.

Brown’s tribute in the Time100 Next issue comes from former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who praises the basketball star for his commitment to uplifting others. Kaepernick highlights Brown’s inspiring leadership during the Celtics’ championship run in June, stating, “Jaylen Brown is more than an NBA star; he’s a force for justice and change.” The recognition serves as a testament to Brown’s character and impact, both as an athlete and as a role model for future generations.

The tribute also underscores Brown’s recent efforts to foster generational wealth in communities of color. He launched Boston XChange, a nonprofit initiative aimed at creating opportunities for underinvested backgrounds. The program will kick off its first class of entrepreneurs this October, providing essential resources like workspaces, workshops, and grant funding. Kaepernick emphasizes that “Boston XChange is not just a program—it’s a blueprint for change,” showcasing how Brown leverages his platform to empower others and enact meaningful social change.

A New Venture: Brown’s 741 Performance Brand

Alongside his philanthropic efforts, Brown has also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with the launch of his performance brand, 741. The inspiration behind this new venture? “Honestly, boredom,” Brown told the Boston Herald when asked about the motivation for creating his shoe line. He sees this as a chance to break away from the traditional molds of athlete endorsements and brand deals.

While Brown acknowledges the risks involved, he remains optimistic about the potential for success. He states, “It would be great for it to be successful. But even if it’s not, who cares?” His primary goal transcends personal achievement; he aims to inspire other athletes and creators to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. “I’m just kind of tired of seeing the same old things,” he explains, reflecting on the need for innovation in the industry.

Brown plans to share his journey, detailing the resources and challenges he encounters while launching 741. He envisions documenting this experience, perhaps through a film, to encourage others to take similar leaps of faith. His first shoe, the 741 Performance Rover, will be publicly released in October, and he has already worn them during the Celtics’ training camp sessions. In a generous move, he intends to gift pairs to fellow NBA and college players, fostering a sense of community within the sport.

Through his achievements on and off the court, Jaylen Brown exemplifies a modern athlete who champions social responsibility and creative entrepreneurship. As he forges ahead, he remains committed to making a lasting impact, inspiring others to follow their passions and uplift their communities.