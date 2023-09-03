In the final game of their FIBA World Cup campaign, Jordan Clarkson made sure to give the home crowd something to cheer for. With an Olympic berth on the line, the Utah Jazz star turned in one of the greatest performances by a player in a Philippines jersey. Clarkson ended the game against China with 34 points, with 20 of those coming in a four-minute stretch in the third quarter.

After the game, Clarkson talked about that electric third quarter performance for the Philippines. The Jazz guard credited his team for getting him good looks in that quarter, which helped the team pull away, per BasketNews.

“The basket just felt big at that point,” Clarkson touched on his performance in the post-game conference. “We had a good flow. In that third quarter, my teammates were just finding me. We started getting good screens and good looks. I was just able to knock shots down.”

Clarkson also praised the Manila crowd for bringing the energy throughout the game. Despite being beaten down in the last four games, the Filipino fans still brought the hype against their Asian rivals. Their energy was a big reason for the Jazz star going berserk.

“And the energy from the crowd, honestly,” he added. “When you started hearing that, as loud as it was, it was kind of hard to calm me down at that time. I stayed hot. The crowd was just amazing. The fans were amazing. There was so much energy, so we just wanted to win.”

With the win, the Jazz star helped secure a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the Philippines. Clarkson and co. had multiple chances to win their group stage games, but they were unable to pull through. With their backs against the wall and another disappointing finish in front of them, though, the Jazz guard showed exactly why he was selected to the national team.

The Jazz are hoping that the experience and confidence from their players carry over to the 2023-24 NBA season. Clarkson and Finnish sniper Lauri Markkanen are the top two scorers in the tournament right now. Simone Fontecchio (who played against Clarkson and the Philippines) is helping lead Italy. The same goes for Kelly Olynyk (Canada) and Walker Kessler (USA).