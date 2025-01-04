ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn our attention towards this cross-conference meeting between teams for the first time this season. The Utah Jazz (7-25) will face the Miami Heat (17-15) as both teams try to rebound from recent losses. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Heat prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently second-to-last in the Western Conference and have lost five consecutive games heading into this upcoming tilt. They most recently fell to the New York Knicks 119-103 as they'll continue this current road trip as underdogs against Miami.

The Miami Heat are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and they're managing solid position as we approach the All-Star break. They've won four of their last six games and have beaten their last two Western Conference opponents. They'll hope to bounce back from a recent 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Here are the Jazz-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Heat Odds

Utah Jazz: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +260

Miami Heat: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223. 5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are continuing to struggle during the late stretch of their games as they got off to another fast start but slow finish against the New York Knicks. Without a key identity on defense or a go-to scorer on their offense, the pressure usually falls of Lauri Markkanen to perform now that they don't have someone like a Donovan Mitchell to look towards in scoring the ball. Collin Sexton and Keyonte George have shown flashes of those abilities, but they'll need to be much more consistent in doing so game after game.

Expand Tweet



The Utah Jazz do have the upside of a strong interior through Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. While John Collins continues to remain out, Kessler has done a great job in evolving his game and becoming a more aggressive scorer. The entire team could use some more production out of their defense as they're allowing the third-most points to opponents in the NBA, so expect any success to start on them locking in their defense.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat have performed well over their last five games, but there may be deeper-rooted issues with their franchise star in Jimmy Butler. His usage has been questionable over the last few games and in 27 minutes of action their last time out, Butler scored just nine points on a -27 (+/-) number, the worst on the entire team. Butler has requested at a potential trade before the upcoming deadline, so it'll be interesting to see how things shake out for this roster moving forward as they currently hold Playoff position.

Expand Tweet



In the meantime, Tyler Herro has done more than his fair share of carrying the scoring load for this team with 124 total points over the last five games. He's shooting a very efficient 47.8% from the floor and 41% from three, so expect the Heat to continue riding his hot hand as their primary scorer. Rookie Kel'el Ware broke out with 25 points against the Jazz in his best game as pro, so expect him to continue making some noise for this lineup if he's able to keep his confidence high.

Final Jazz-Heat Prediction & Pick

While the Jazz are struggling to find wins at the moment, the Miami Heat are dealing with their own internal issues and it'll be interesting to see what kind of usage Jimmy Butler sees ahead of this game. The Jazz are certainly capable of an upset in this one if the Heat don't show up with a willingness to spread the ball around.

Tyler Herro will give the Heat their best shot to win and given their opponents, Miami should be able to control the pace on their home floor. As long as they can get hot shooting from the field, they should cruise to a win here.

Both sides are 15-17 ATS this season, but the Heat have a solid 10-6 record at home while the Jazz are just 5-13 on the road. We shouldn't read into this one too much as the Heat cover the spread at home.

Final Jazz-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -7.5 (-112)