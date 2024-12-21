ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets haven't had a great 2024-25 campaign. The Jazz are 14th in the Western Conference, while the Nets are tenth in the Eastern Conference. It has been an equal matchup between the two organizations, as they split the season series in 2023-24 and have won five games each over the last ten meetings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Nets prediction and pick.

Here are the Jazz-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Nets Odds

Utah Jazz: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +115

Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -135

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: YES, KJZZ

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have been terrible recently, winning just two of their ten games while underdogs in each matchup. However, an interesting trend over their past five games could make us lean towards taking them. The Jazz have been 5+ point underdogs in three of their past five games and have lost each of those games substantially, including two games where they allowed over 140 points but didn't score over 110 points. The interesting trend is the two games where they played some of the other league's worst teams, entering games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons as four or fewer-point underdogs. Utah won two of those games outright, including a 141-99 domination of the Trail Blazers.

The trend is clear for the Jazz. It is nearly impossible for them to play up to superior competition, and they haven't come close to winning any of those games. The Jazz are better at playing teams close to their quality, as shown by Portland and Detroit's domination.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets may not have an incredible overall record, but they have been profitable for bettors with a 16-10-1 against the spread mark. Things haven't been going as well for them over their last ten games, as they've only covered half of those games and failed to cover three of their past four. The Nets were substantial underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies and lost by 45 points combined in those two games. However, in their last meeting, they bounced back when they won 101-94 as two-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors.

There isn't much that separates these two teams, as they're both ranked in the bottom ten of the league on both sides of the ball. One area where the Nets have a slight advantage is with their offense, as they rank 23rd in the league with 109.7 points per game. The same can't be said for the Jazz's defense, as they rank 28th with 120.3 points allowed per game. The Nets are better than the Jazz in nearly every category, including their field goal and three-point percentage, which is quite impressive. The Nets rank sixth in the league with a 38% three-point rate and made the fifth-most threes per game this season.

Final Jazz-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets' offense has all the tools to dominate on offense in this game, but they'll likely have to do it without Cam Thomas. Brooklyn still should have enough sharpshooters to pull ahead in this game. Utah doesn't have the offensive firepower to keep pace with the Nets if their offense is firing.

Final Jazz-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets -2 (-110)