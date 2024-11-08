ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz will face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at the Frost Bank Center. It's a showdown in the Southwest as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Jazz are 1-7 after another loss, falling 123-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, it has been a tough start for the Jazz and they must find a way to bounce back.

The Spurs are 4-5 after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 118-105. Ultimately, they are making good progress early in the season and will look to keep the momentum going at home.

The Spurs defeated the Jazz 106-88 a couple of weeks ago. Also, they have won two in a row in the series. The Jazz and Spurs have split the last 10 games. Yet, the Jazz are 3-2 over the past five games in San Antonio.

Here are the Jazz-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Spurs Odds

Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +220

San Antonio Spurs: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, KJZZ and FDSS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have struggled to score, ranking last in points and field-goal shooting percentage. Their shooting from beyond the arc has also been bad, as they rank 28th in three-point shooting percentage. The one good thing we can note about the Jazz is their rebounding ability. So far, they rank eighth in the association in total rebounds. They must use their ability on the boards as a positive.

Lauri Markkanen has been good. However, a back injury may hinder him throughout this game. Markkanen is still one of the best in the game, but he must do more, as he averages just 16 points with 7.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, John Collins has been solid off the bench, averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Keyonte George has also been good, averaging 15.9 points per game while putting in some minutes.

The Jazz need more from Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. While both have scored consistently, they also have not shot the basketball as well as they could. Both can take over a game but might have trouble going down the middle against one of the tallest players in the NBA.

The Jazz will cover the spread if their players can spread the floor and shoot the basketball efficiently. Then, they must avoid making mistakes with the rock and stop turning it over.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs have been mediocre, but that is certainly better than awful. Ultimately, they have improved their shooting, ranking 17th in field-goal shooting percentage. The Spurs have also been solid at the charity stripe, ranking fourth in free-throw shooting. Their ability to win the board game has also been stellar, ranking eighth in rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama continues to amaze, a force on both sides of the floor. Amazingly, the 7-f00t star continues to put in the work on offense, as he had 24 points earlier this week against the Clippers. But on the flip side, he also blocked nine shots in that game. There will be days when he does more on the defensive side of the floor, and that is not a bad thing. Wembanyama averages 17.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game coming into this showdown.

The Spurs must do well even without Jeremy Sochan, who recently fractured his thumb. Therefore, expect guys like Keldon Johnson to try to fill the void. Of course, veteran Chris Paul is still here and ready to help whenever the Spurs need him. While his skills have diminished over the years, he still has an incredibly high basketball IQ, which is especially critical for a young team.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can continue to convert his shooting chances while also defending strongly at the rim. Then, they must force turnovers and put the Jazz on their heels.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are 1-3 against the spread, while the Spurs are 2-3. Also, the Jazz are 2-2 against the spread on the road, while the Spurs are 3-1 against the spread at home. While one team has been doing significantly better, the other has constantly struggled. It's hard to see the Jazz competing if they continue to play at the level they have been playing. Meanwhile, the Spurs often play better and look like a coherent team. Therefore, I see the Spurs finding ways to win this game while also covering the spread at home against the Jazz.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -6.5 (-108)