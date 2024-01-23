Crazy to think this is only Jeffrey Wright's first Oscar nod

After a distinguished career as a supporting actor, Jeffrey Wright has received his first Oscar nomination for his lead role in “American Fiction.” The film, based on Percival Everett's 2001 novel “Erasure,” also garnered nominations for best picture, adapted screenplay by writer-director Cord Jefferson, supporting actor Sterling K. Brown, and original score by Laura Karpman, the LATimes reports.

Wright's performance in the nimble satire has been widely acclaimed, portraying Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a professor and writer navigating the challenges of being told his work is not “Black enough.” The story unfolds as Monk grapples with caring for his mother, who has Alzheimer's disease, and copes with the unexpected death of his sister Lisa (Tracee Ellis Ross). Frustration leads Monk to write a book under the pseudonym “Stagg R. Leigh,” intending to parody literary depictions of Black life. However, the book becomes a unexpected hit, forcing Monk to decide whether to reveal his true identity or maintain the masquerade.

Also, Wright, a Tony and Emmy winner known for roles in “Angels in America,” the “Hunger Games” franchise, and “Westworld,” expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment from his peers and the academy. He emphasized the collaborative nature of filmmaking and praised the generous, smart, and passionate partners involved in “American Fiction.” Wright's joy extends beyond personal recognition, as he sees the nomination bringing greater attention to their film, shot in a compact 25 days. He hopes audiences respond and the story moves them, as the acknowledgment suggests they might have created something special.

Lastly, for Jeffrey Wright, the Oscar nod is a moment of validation and an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the collaborative effort that went into making “American Fiction.”