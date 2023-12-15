Tommy Lee Jones wasn't sure if he shared scenes with Jenna Ortega in Finestkind.

An awkward interaction between Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones was captured. The two attended the premiere of their new Paramount+ film, Finestkind.

“Did we have any scenes together?”

In a video captured by Deadline, you can see Jones, 77, ask Ortega if they shared any scenes together. His Finestkind co-star seemingly responds and explains a scene they shared.

Tommy Lee Jones and Jenna Ortega at the ‘Finestkind’ premiere in LA tonight pic.twitter.com/fYbhOoyilZ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 13, 2023

Finestkind is a new film written and directed by Brian Helgeland, who wrote and directed 42 and Legend. Helgeland also won an Oscar for his L.A. Confidential screenplay. The film follows two brothers who make a deal with a Boston crime syndicate, which endangers their family.

Ben Foster and Toby Wallace star alongside Ortega and Jones. Finestkind originally premiered back in September at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival).

Tommy Lee Jones is an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in The Fugitive, JFK, Lincoln, and Men in Black. He's also starred in the MCU, playing Colonel Chester Phillips in Captain America: The First Avenger. This year, he starred in The Burial with Jamie Foxx.

Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest rising stars in the world. She first gained fame for her roles in the Disney Channel series, Stuck in the Middle. She also starred in Jane the Virgin from 2014 until 2019 as a young version of the titular character. In 2019, she had a starring role in the second season of Netflix's You.

Her big break on the big screen came in the fifth installment in the Scream franchise. Ortega starred as a part of the new-age ensemble with Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Coming up, she will star in Miller's Girl, Beetlejuice 2, and Death of a Unicorn.