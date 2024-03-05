Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a night out on the town to see Dune 2. A viral video captured the two cleaning up after themselves.
An X user by the name of @GehrigRyan captured Lopez and Affleck leaving the theater. He joked that the “Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us.”
In the video, Lopez and Affleck, two of the biggest celebrities in the world, appeared human. They cleaned up after themselves, taking their drink cups and popcorn buckets with them as the credits rolled.
Dune 2 was AMAZING. Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us lol pic.twitter.com/H72fJPquTn
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been a fixture of pop culture thanks to their public relationship. They were together in the early '00s before they got back together a few years ago. The two were married in 2022.
JLo is fresh off the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now. A companion film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, was also released.
Affleck is an accomplished actor and filmmaker alike. He has won two Oscars, one for Best Original Screenplay (Good Will Hunting) and one for Best Picture (Argo). Affleck recently produced, directed, and starred in Air with his good friend Matt Damon. Affleck, Lopez, and Damon also appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin.
Dune 2
Dune 2, aka Dune: Part Two, is Denis Villeneuve's follow-up to his 2021 film. The two films are an adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and Rebecca Ferguson star in the sequel. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux also make their franchise debuts in the sequel.