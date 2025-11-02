Cardi B is in her WAG era!

The rapper has officially attended her first NFL game in support of her boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver signed with the New England Patriots back in March.

According to a video circulating across social media, Cardi was spotted sitting next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft as the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Cardi B sitting in a suite with Robert Kraft at today's Patriots-Falcons game 👀pic.twitter.com/bEZrIHVdL7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The couple went public with their relationship when they attended Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals with the New York Knicks facing the Boston Celtics. She then confirmed their relationship in a since-deleted photo on Instagram.

Most recently, Cardi who just dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore album Am I The Drama? revealed that they are expecting a baby together.

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she revealed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday (Sept. 17). “I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.

“Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers,” she continued.

The Grammy-winning rapper has three children: daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in 2024 — she first filed in 2020, but later dismissed it.

It does not come as a complete surprise because in the same interview with King, the “Up” rapper said she plans on “going to every single game” after “this whole album thing.” Since the album was released back in September, this might just be the beginning of Cardi at Patriots games.

Patriots WAGs have also welcomed Cardi with open arms and invited her to a tailgate last month. The rapper didn't attend, but there's still a possibility in the future.

The next Patriots game is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Let's see if we get another cameo from Cardi.