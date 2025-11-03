It has been a couple of months since WWE Superstar Naomi announced her pregnancy, and the former Women's World Champion has provided an update on her progress.

She took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, to update her fans. As she backs into the camera's view, Naomi suddenly jumps to face it, showing off her baby bump.

“We {as in y'all too [crying laughing emoji]) are [five months],” Naomi captioned her post.

Naomi's fellow WWE stars responded to her pregnancy update

Several WWE Superstars commented on Naomi's recent post about her pregnancy. “A bump in the front and in the back…” Zelina Vega commented. “How does it feel to be God's favorite?”

Natalya posted five red heart emojis and said that Naomi is “as beautiful as ever.” Legendary Hall of Famer Trish Stratus said that the bump “looks good on you sis!!!”

During the Aug. 18, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Naomi announced that she was pregnant, forcing her to vacate the Women's World Championship. She did os during an emotional promo on RAW.

Her reign only lasted 36 days. Previously, she had won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in July 2025. She cashed in her contract on Iyo Sky while she was facing Rhea Ripley in a match.

Naomi escaped with the title, winning the Women's World Championship for the third time. Additionally, she is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She first won the belts with Sasha Banks. She then took over for an injured Jade Cargill — whom she attacked — as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair.

Since returning to WWE in 2024, Naomi has become one of the company's top stars. She previously walked out of the company alongside Banks in 2022. After leaving WWE, she joined Impact Wrestling/TNA, winning the Impact Knockouts World Championship once.

Her return occurred at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. She lasted over an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble match, getting eliminated by Cargill.

Her individual Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Belair lasted 73 days. They lost the belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of the Judgment Day stable on a February 2025 episode of RAW.