While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now happily married, their first wedding was originally set to happen in 2003.
“Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding,” Lopez says in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. “We had a big wedding planned — 14 ushers and bridesmaids, and three days before we just crumbled under the pressure.”
“When her and Ben first broke up, it was catastrophic to her constitution, everything that she wanted from what she understood love to be. For that to not work, for the pressures to break it apart, it just spun her out,” Dave Meyers, who directed “I'm Real,” said in the documentary.
“For all those years it was really hard, because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had,” Lopez agrees. “And I couldn't talk for so many years, and that was the hardest part.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reminisce About Previous Relationship
Affleck asked how she coped with the breakup and if she had forgiven him for their breakup.
“When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life,” Affleck added.
“I think for us to move on from that, we have to forgive it, forgive each other. Do you forgive me?” he asks. “That heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out and to being better people.”
“Do you think you've forgiven me all the way?” he asks once again.
“Yeah, I think I've forgiven you all the way,” she responds. “I think I need to forgive myself some things.”
Lopez added that in the end it was better for the both of them and how they came back together at the right time.
“I feel like I came out the other side. I've made it through. I've made something good of my life. I'm proud of that,” Lopez says. “But one of the parts of that was admitting to myself you're not perfect, you're not completely whole. And you know what? Something that's worn and older and broken like a nice leather jacket or an old pair of boots is really beautiful. And kind of embracing the beauty of the scars that we pick up along the way.”
The two ended up getting married in 2022 after rekindling their relationship the year prior.
The Greatest Love Story Never Told is streaming now on Prime Video.