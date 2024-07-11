Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not giving up on their marriage. While the couple is “taking some time apart” they still want to get through this “difficult time” together.

An insider on their relationship enclosed to Us Weekly that the two are currently “living separate lives” right now and that it was Lopez's idea that they “just take time to figure it out.”

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” another source told Us Weekly. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

A third source told the publication that there is a “sliver of hope” for the couple to work things out.

The second source reiterated the sentiment that they are going through a rough patch but “They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times.”

This follows their recent holiday celebrations apart. Lopez was seen with her twins Emme and Max in her home state of New York while Affleck stayed back in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the two are selling their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion that the couple purchased together in 2023. According to reports per People, Affleck has removed his items from the house, and the two are living separately with Lopez back at the marital estate.

Jennifer Lopez: Her Family Weighs In On Ben Affleck Relationship

Lopez and Affleck have a long romantic past. The two were previously engaged back in 2004 after dating for two years. They called off the engagement but continued to date for a short time before ending their relationship for good. However, back in 2021, the couple rekindled their romance and decided to finish what they previously started. They got married in Las Vegas in 2022.

Over the past few months, Lopez and Affleck have had some alleged marital woes go public after the couple was not seen photographed together for over a month back in March. However, after a few outings at family events it still seems that there are some public underlying which has made Lopez's family speak out.

“Jennifer's mom told her, ‘Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“He was not the person she built him up to be. It's taken too much of a toll on her, and because of this, she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for,” the insider added.

Lopez's mom is not the only one who feels as though what's best for Jennifer is to leave as they agree with their mom's sentiment that the singer has “lost sight of who she is.”

“Jennifer currently feels like Ben does not deserve her, and her sisters agree,” the insider continued of what her sisters Leslie Ann and Lynda think of their sister's marriage. “They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now.”