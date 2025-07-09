Olivia Dunne had the cash, the ambition, and the historic listing in her sights. What she didn’t have was the approval of a Manhattan co-op board. The former LSU gymnast and social media star told her 8 million TikTok followers that she had been rejected from purchasing a $1.59 million Upper West Side apartment once owned by none other than Babe Ruth. That seventh-floor co-op at 345 West 88th Street, where the Sultan of Swat lived from 1929 to 1940, seemed like the perfect first home for Dunne. But despite her best efforts and full-cash offer, she won’t be calling it home, per LATimes.

In her video, Dunne admitted she was “so upset,” sharing her excitement about the prospect of owning the same apartment where Ruth lived with his wife Claire and their adopted daughter Julia. The unit, a three-bedroom, 2.5-bath gem, even has a commemorative plaque out front honoring the Yankees legend. For Dunne, who grew up in Hillside, New Jersey, just a short drive from the city, the idea of owning a piece of baseball history was more than just a flex; it was a dream.

A Boardroom Strikeout

Though Livvy Dunne never received a formal reason for the rejection, she speculated that her high-profile presence may have played a role. “My finances weren’t the issue,” she said, implying that the decision wasn’t about money but possibly about privacy or optics. Monthly maintenance fees for the co-op clock in at over $4,200, so affordability clearly wasn’t in question.

Co-op boards in New York are notorious for turning away even the wealthiest buyers without explanation, and Livvy Dunne may have just joined the long list of public figures turned away from exclusive addresses. But her attempt still made headlines, especially given the pop culture and sports crossover appeal of a Gen Z NIL millionaire trying to move into a home with Yankees lore baked into the walls.

The apartment, which hit the market in April, now comes with a bit more buzz thanks to Olivia Dunne’s failed bid. While she may not have landed this home run, Livvy made sure the world knows she was in the batter’s box.