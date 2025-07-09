Lil Wayne has his eyes on a new collaboration, and it starts with Kyrie Irving. The rap legend took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 8, to thank the NBA star after receiving a pair of ANTA Hélà Style “Roots” sneakers in the brown colorway, along with a hoodie and another pair of shoes, Rap-Up reports.

“Kyrie, man, [I] ‘preciate these motherfkin’ shoes, the other pair you sent, the hoodie, all that. You blessed me,” Wayne said. “I fkin’ love ‘em, though. You know I don’t be wearing too much s**t.”

Wayne added that if Irving had a hand in the design, it was time for the two to link up. “We need to collab on some designer s**t ‘cause you know I do a lil’ something.” The kicks, made from suede split cow leather with colorful laces, also come in white, black, and purple. Their design draws from Irving’s Native American roots and first dropped during NBA All-Star Weekend before launching widely in April.

Of course, Wayne isn’t new to the sneaker game. Back in 2012, he had a deal with Supra that eventually fizzled. Speaking to Complex, he explained, “They didn’t want to do what I wanted to.” That hasn’t stopped his love for sneakers, and it’s clear Kyrie’s gift made an impression.

Kyrie scores off the court with major contract perks

While Irving is sending out shoes, he’s also securing his future in Dallas. The Mavericks announced his new three-year, $118 million deal on July 6. The contract includes a 15 percent trade kicker, a player option, and advance payments that will have him pocketing half of his base salary by October 1.

He declined his $43 million player option for the 2025-26 season to ink this new agreement, showing a clear commitment to the Mavericks. The trade kicker, a rare benefit, ensures he earns more if moved to another team. Still, with the current trajectory, Irving appears likely to stay through the next two seasons.

Whether it’s on the court, in the studio, or in the fashion world, Kyrie Irving is leaving his mark. And if Lil Wayne gets his wish, a designer collaboration might be next.