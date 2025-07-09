The Los Angeles Lakers addressed their biggest offseason need by signing Deandre Ayton, but don’t sleep on the addition of 23-year-old wing Jake LaRavia. While Ayton strengthens the frontcourt, LaRavia could quietly carve out a meaningful role with his size, defense, and three-point shooting.

LaRavia is a career 37.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc and has the tools to grow into a reliable 3-and-D contributor, LakersNation reports. He hasn’t had a consistent rotation role yet in his career, but that might change in Los Angeles. What’s already changed, though, is his relationship status.

From flight to fiancée

During an interview on Sedano & Kap on ESPN LA, the hosts noticed LaRavia’s recent engagement. When asked about it, he smiled and confirmed, “Yep, that was the first on my to-do list this offseason.”

Turns out, his love story began three years ago during the NBA pre-draft process. While flying to Toronto for a workout with the Raptors, LaRavia unknowingly sat on the same flight as the woman who would become his future fiancée. They didn’t speak at the time, but fate wasn’t finished.

“I saw her the next day downtown,” LaRavia said. “She ran up to me and said, ‘Oh, you were on my flight.’ She was doing a work scavenger hunt and needed a picture with me.” She saw his name on his travel bag, messaged him later that night, and they’ve been together ever since. Now, with a ring on her finger and an NBA opportunity in hand, life is lining up well for LaRavia.

Locked in and ready

Though still developing, LaRavia flashed promise last season. He posted 19 double-digit scoring games, grabbed five or more rebounds in 23 contests, and dished out five or more assists in 12. He also had 14 games with multiple made threes, showing why the Lakers see him as a strong fit.

At his introductory press conference, LaRavia said, “I was trying to decide which team was the best fit, where I could see my role expanding. I think the development process is going to be great for me. I think as far as the way the team is set up, I’ll fit right in.”

As the Lakers chase another deep playoff run, Jake LaRavia is hoping for a breakout season on the court and a special moment off of it. A wedding is on the horizon, and maybe a career year too.