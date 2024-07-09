Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the anniversary of one of her songs but fans believe there could be a cryptic message lying underneath. The singer took to Instagram on Monday (July 8) to share the anniversary of her song “Cambia El Paso,” which she released back in 2021. The release of “Cambia El Paso” followed the ending of her engagement with Yankees alum Alex Rodriguez in April 2021.

In her post, she shared a snippet from the music video of her dancing on a beach. “Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso … ” Lopez wrote in her post.

How Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Now?

The celebration of the anniversary of “Cambia El Paso,” follows divorce rumors between she and Ben Affleck. The couple's relationship has been under surveillance after they were not spotted together for months. They eventually made an appearance at an event for Affleck's daughter Violet whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Most recently over the July 4th weekend, the two seemingly have not spent any time together and have opted for separate activities to enjoy in the festivities. Lopez is over in her home state of New York with twins Emme and Max Munez who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck on the other hand, was spotted in Los Angeles soaking up the sun. The two however were both spotted wearing their wedding bands over the holiday weekend.

Jennifer Lopez's Mom Speaks On Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

Lopez's family has already weighed in on her relationship with Ben Affleck.

“Jennifer's mom told her, ‘Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“He was not the person she built him up to be. It's taken too much of a toll on her, and because of this, she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for,” the insider added.

Lopez's mom is not the only one who feels as though what's best for Jennifer is to leave as they agree with their mom's sentiment that the singer has “lost sight of who she is.”

“Jennifer currently feels like Ben does not deserve her, and her sisters agree,” the insider continued of what her sisters Leslie Ann and Lynda think of their sister's marriage. “They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now.”

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the two are selling their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion that the couple purchased together in 2023. According to reports per People, Affleck has removed his items from the house, and the two are living separately with Lopez back at the marital estate.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have spoken out about their relationship at this time.