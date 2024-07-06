Jennifer Lopez's mom allegedly wants her daughter to end things for good with Ben Affleck. The superstar's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, reportedly said that she wants her daughter to “cut her losses” on her marriage to Affleck after all of the “wasted years” she put into the relationship.

“Jennifer's mom told her, ‘Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“He was not the person she built him up to be. It's taken too much of a toll on her, and because of this, she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for,” the insider added.

Lopez's mom is not the only one who feels as though what's best for Jennifer is to leave as they agree with their mom's sentiment that the singer has “lost sight of who she is.”

“Jennifer currently feels like Ben does not deserve her, and her sisters agree,” the insider continued of what her sisters Leslie Ann and Lynda think of their sister's marriage. “They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now.”

How Is Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Marriage Now?

So far over the July 4th weekend, the two seemingly have not spent any time together and have opted for separate activities to enjoy in the festivities. Lopez is over in her home state of New York with twins Emme and Max Munez who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck on the other hand, was spotted in Los Angeles soaking up the sun.

Their marriage woes have been making headlines after the two were not seen together for over a month earlier this year. Since then, however, the two have been together for family activities such as Violet Affleck's graduation. Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A large update between the two is that they will be selling their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion that the couple purchased together in 2023. According to reports per People, Affleck has removed his items from the house and the two are living separately with Lopez back at the marital estate. It has not been confirmed that that is where the marriage is heading as neither of the two have announced a formal separation or have hired divorce lawyers.