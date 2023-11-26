On a new teaser, singer Jennifer Lopez reveals that her new upcoming album This Is Me...Now will be a musical experience.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has a new album coming out soon called This Is Me…Now.

The album will be a follow-up to 2003's This Is Me…, according to Billboard. This Is Me…was a tribute to her then partner, Ben Affleck, who she was engaged with in 2002 (and called it quits in 2004 — but then reunited with as of now).

Jennifer Lopez's new This Is Me…Now album teaser

A lot has changed since the 2003 album, and in her new one, she's promising a “musical experience.” She announced this in a teaser that was posted on social media.

The teaser features some clips of the singer with a closeup of her doing various dance routines. It also contains a message about what to expect in her new album.

“This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love,” it says. It's followed by a signature that says, “Jennifer.”

The 54-year-old singer also has a link posted on it to onthejlo.com, a website about the singer and her new music.

On the website, a message says, “More on Monday.” Apparently, we'll get more information about the album on Monday, November 27. you can also shop ‘The…Now Collection' on the site. Plus, it allows fans to leave their stories about how they “Hear it. See it. Live It.”

As for an official release date for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now, nothing is confirmed quite yet. Although, with all the teasers and hints of what's to come, it should be released very soon.