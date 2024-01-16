If Jeremy Allen White were to perform in the WWE, he'd want his Iron Claw co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson with him.

After learning how to wrestle for The Iron Claw, would Jeremy Allen White ever wrestle in WWE? Possibly, but it would require his co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson.

A trio that stays together

At the Emmys, White was asked about appearing in WWE (via Deadline). “I don’t know. I would need so much warning if that’s something they would want me to do,” he said.

However, he did add two conditions. “I’d be so excited to, but only if Zac and Harris were there with me and if I had time to prepare,” White confessed.

In The Iron Claw, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, and White play three of the Von Erich brothers. The Sean Durkin film chronicles their legendary careers. Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, Lily James, and former AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Outside of The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White is known for his role in The Bear. The FX and Hulu series has been garnering awards left and right, and White won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys. He is also known for his role on Shameless which he starred in from 2011-21.

Some of White's film credits include Afterschool, Movie 43, After Everything, The Rental, and Fingernails.

The WWE is as hot as ever. Celebrities including Bad Bunny and Logan Paul are two of the recent A-listers to perform in the company. Perhaps someday we will see White and his Iron Claw co-stars make an appearance. WrestleMania is just a few months away and that'd be a huge moment.