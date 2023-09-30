Jermell Charlo is a 33-year-old American professional boxer. He is the undisputed light middleweight world champion, holding the WBC title since 2019, the WBA, IBF, and Ring magazine titles since 2020, and the WBO title since 2022. He has an identical twin brother, Jermall Charlo, a fellow professional boxer and an undefeated world champion. Jermell's professional career began at 17 when he scored a four-round decision win over Corey Sommerville. His undefeated professional win streak reached 31 before he lost to Tony Harrison. His amateur record was 56-8, and his professional record is currently 35-1-1 with 19 knockouts.

Jermell Charlo's best matches

Jermell Charlo is best known for his ability to knock out an opponent. It's no surprise some of his greatest matches have ended in a knockout since 19 of his 35 wins have ended that way. Let's look at seven of Charlo's best matches.

KO victory vs. Joachin Alcine – October 31, 2015

Charlo's last hurdle before getting a title opportunity was fighting the 35-7 Joachin Alcine. Charlo had the home-city advantage, fighting in front of friends and family in Houston. He was in control from the beginning of the fight, establishing his jab and stunning Alcine in the third and fourth rounds. The match ended in the sixth round, as Charlo poured it on. He hit Alcine with two rights that caused him to hit the floor. Alcine bravely got off the mat and tried to fight, but Charlo kept hitting Alcine to the point that the referee had to call the match.

KO victory vs. John Jackson – May 21, 2016

Charlo's power helped him tremendously in his first world title opportunity. He entered expecting Jackson to engage in a brawl, but Jackson stayed outside and used his quick feet and hands to outbox Charlo. Heading into the eighth round, it appeared that Charlo would lose on the scorecards, so he poured it on. Jackson made the mistake of stepping inside, and Charlo hit him with an overhead right and two hard lefts. Jackson stepped away and put his head between the ropes, unaware of his surroundings. The referee jumped in and stopped the match, saving Jackson from further damage.

“I was behind. He was boxing, he was moving around a lot. That was unexpected of him. I thought he was going to come out and brawl, so I had to adjust and I did,” Charlo said. “When he started slowing down, I was able to catch him with a shot. I knew that if he could have continued, he could have come back, so I had to hit him.”

KO victory vs. Charles Hatley – April 22, 2017

Hatley was a challenger for Charlo's WBC World Super Welterweight title, but Charlo showed the rest of the division that he was going to be tough to beat. Charlo put Hatley down in the third round with a vicious right to his temple, and it was the beginning of the end for Hatley. Charlo smelled blood in the water in the sixth round and came out with a series of combinations that had Hatley's head spinning. Eventually, he landed a right that sent Hatley spirally and facedown on the mat. Hatley was out cold and Charlo had won his 29th straight professional match.

KO victory vs. Erickson Lubin – October 14, 2017

Erickson Lubin was a 21-year-old up-and-coming American prospect who was knocking out opponents at an impressive rate. On paper, this fight was going to be a Fight of the Year candidate, as the two undefeated sluggers had a lot at stake. Lubin was adamant in his trash-talk while looking to be the youngest world champion, and Charlo quietly wanted to continue on his undefeated run. Charlo must have been sick of Lubin's talking, as he put the young American to the canvas with a vicious right uppercut 2:41 into the first round. The referee began his 10-count but decided against it and called the match.

KO victory vs. Jorge Cota – June 23, 2019

Charlo's first match after losing the light middleweight title to Tony Harrison was supposed to be a rematch for the title, but Harrison had to postpone the bout. Cota is a Mexican slugger who looks for the knockout punch as much as Charlo. Both fighters came out swinging to start the match. However, Charlo's speed and athleticism were too good for Cota. Charlo got inside and was rewarded in the third round when an overhand right made Cota hit the canvas. Cota was able to get up, but once the action resumed, Charlo dropped Cota again, and the referee ruled the match in Charlo's favor.

KO victory vs Tony Harrison – December 21, 2019

Charlo's one professional loss in his career was against Harrison when he had stolen Charlo's welterweight title a year earlier. Charlo was determined from the beginning to win back his belt and showed it in the second round when he dropped Harrison for the first time. In the 11th round, Charlo caught Harrison with a right hand that dropped him for the second time. Harrison managed to get up, but Charlo got him again and made him fall into the ropes. Charlo jumped up on the ropes in the corner, thinking that the match was over, but Harrison gave it one more shot. Charlo began to open up on him again, and the referee finally halted the match.”I got the belt back, and I didn't leave it up to the judges,” Charlo said. “Tony is a former champion. He had a lot on the line. I dominated, and I knocked him out.”

KO victory vs Brian Castano – May 14, 2022

Charlo was looking to be the seventh male boxer in history to be an undisputed champ in the four-belt era when he faced Castano. The pair's first match ended in a draw, so their second bout was a grudge match of epic proportions. The first half was a back-and-forth affair with neither fighter giving an inch, but Charlo began pulling away towards the end. In the tenth round, Charlo hit Castano with a short left hook, sending Castano to the canvas. Castano got up but he looked shaky and Charlo finished the job to become the undisputed champion.

Jermell Charlo will now face Canelo Alvarez in the first-ever four-belt champion vs. four-belt champion matchup on September 30, 2023.