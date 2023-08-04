Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is back on “Jersey Shore” after not appearing in the first five seasons of the spin-off “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” Sammi being back means she will be sharing a screen with her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“I knew the moment I decided to come back that there will be a possibility that Ron will be here,” Sammi told Us Weekly on Thursday (Aug. 3). “You know, he’s part of the family too. I definitely knew that. It was just like, ‘OK, I can handle it — whatever comes my way.’”

Sammi Giancola admitted that sharing the screen with him in the first time in over 10 years is “definitely nerve-wracking … but I deal with it.”

However, when it comes to their current relationship, Sammi noted that the past is in the past.

“I’m good, we can keep it moving. We’re coworkers. You’re just somebody I dated in my 20s. Like, and we can keep it moving at that,” Sammi said. “A lot of people are, like, when I tell them my age now, they’re like, ‘Wait, you dated him when you were 22 and you’re 36 now?’ Like, a lot of time has gone [and] I’ve dated other people. I mean, there’s just a lot of life that goes on in between all those years.”

“He’s working on himself to be a better person, that’s all that matters,” she added.

Sammi and Ronnie dated on and off between 2009 and 2014 and their relationship was recorded on the original version of Jersey Shore.

Sammi is currently dating Justin May.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 6 premieres on MTV Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. ET.