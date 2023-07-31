August, it's the Rob Kardashian of months. The “new socks and underwear” night of Chanukah. The iPhone SE at the Apple Store. Way less cool than the rest of the calendar year (literally and figuratively). It's too sweltering to go anywhere or do anything, and the school year is lurking just around the corner. It's even been proposed to get rid of the month entirely. Lucky for you, Hulu has found a way to make the doldrums of summer tolerable by releasing a slew of new shows and movies to the streamer in August. So sit back and relax in a pair of Arthur George socks your aunt got you last Chanukah from Rob Kardashian's store, as you scroll through this list of choices on your iPhone SE of what to watch next!

New to Hulu in August 2023

August 1st

FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

The A-Team (2010)

Australia (2008)

Cantinflas (2014)

The Craft (1996)

Crash Pad (2017)

The Croods (2013)

Crush (2002)

D.E.B.S. (2004)

Damsels in Distress (2011)

Dance With Me (1998)

Darling Companion (2012)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Eragon (2006)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

In Time (2011)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Labyrinth (1986)

Leap Year (2010)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Moscow on the Hudson (1984)

Notting Hill (1999)

One for the Money (2012)

The One I Love (2014)

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Pandorum (2009)

Phone Booth (2002)

Practical Magic (1998)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

RED (2010)

RED 2 (2013)

Shark Tale (2004)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Unfaithful (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

We’re the Millers (2013)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

August 2nd

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere – The Rez Dogs finally make it to the promised land at the end of Season 2, but happenstance takes the crew right back to where they started — this time, with new dreams and a new-found appreciation for home (well, for everyone except Bear). Catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before the third and final season of FX’s Reservation Dogs premieres Wednesday, August 2.

Farm Dreams: Series Premiere

August 3rd

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries

Lollapalooza: Livestream – Don’t have tickets to Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza music festival? There’s no need to feel FOMO because Hulu has front row seats saved just for you. Crank the AC and watch bands and artists like Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform their sets in real time from the comfort of your living room. From Thursday, August 3, through Sunday, August 6, all Hulu subscribers can stream Lollapalooza live.

August 4th

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Accidental Love (2015)

Game Night (2018)

Labor Pains (2009)

Skinamarink (2022)

Supercell (2023) – In this new film starring Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, and Alec Baldwin, a teenage boy sets out on a storm chasing adventure in hopes of uncovering the truth behind his father’s passion and legacy.

Sweetwater (2023)

Winter Passing (2005)

August 5th

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 6th

Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 7th

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike: Season 7B

Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10 – 11

August 8th

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere – Our favorite true-crime trio is back for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premiering on Hulu Tuesday, August 8, with new episodes dropping weekly.

If we’ve learned anything by now, it’s that wherever Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) go, murder is sure to follow. This time around they have to figure out who killed Charles’ acting counterpart, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), on the opening night of Oliver’s Broadway production.

Can these eclectic, crime junkie podcasters crack yet another murder case? Find out in the next installment of the hit Hulu Original murder mystery series, Only Murders in the Building, featuring guest stars Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

August 9th

Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere

Bait (2023)

Enys Men (2022)

August 10th

Just Super (2022)

Polaroid (2019)

August 11th

Beautiful Disaster (2023) – Based on the book by Jamie McGuire, Beautiful Disaster is an adult contemporary romance film about two college students working hard to push away their inner demons — and each other.

Sam & Kate (2022)

August 13th

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 14th

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4 – Will the aliens finally terraform Earth? Probably not, but maybe. You’ll just have to find out on Monday, August 14, when the entire fourth season of Solar Opposites drops to Hulu for your binging pleasure.

America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1 – 10

The Intruder (2019)

August 15th

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5 – 6

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1 – 2

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5 – 6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 4

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

One Last Thing (2005)

August 16th

Miguel Wants to Fight (2023)

Thoroughbreds (2018)

August 17th

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1

Four Samosas (2022)

August 18th

The Friendship Game (2022)

War of the Worlds: The Attack (2023)

August 19th

To Catch a Killer (2023)

August 20th

Amsterdam (2022)

August 21st

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C

August 22nd

The Intern (2015)

August 23rd

Trap Jazz (2023)

August 24th

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2022)

My Fairy Troublemaker (2022)

Transfusion (2023)

August 26th

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1

August 27th

Malignant (2021)

August 28th

The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

August 29th

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series

Snowpiercer (2013)

August 30th

Spellbound: Season 1A

FX’s Archer: 14th & Final Season Premiere

Belle (2013)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Finnick (2022)