Jesse Eisenberg's new buzz-worthy film, A Real Pain, will be released on October 18.
World of Reel reports that Eisenberg directed the film, which won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. Searchlight then bought it for $10 million.
Searchlight states that the movie will be released on October 10 limitedly. From there, it will be released to a broader audience.
The film's logline reads: “Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.”
Culkin is on a roll, having won an Emmy Award for Succession this past year. He also received top honors at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for his role as Roman Roy.
There's been much talk about his latest role in A Real Pain, and he's already being considered a contender for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Beyond that, the film could be nominated for Best Original Screenplay and maybe a Best Actor nom for Eisenberg.
According to The Guardian's Adrian Horton: “A Real Pain is, on one level, a philosophical inquiry into how to contextualize, scale or feel the universal, galling experience of human pain; how to weigh one's individual problems in the face of great tragedy (like, say, David's medicated OCD, compared to the Holocaust); what to do with a legacy of suffering and survival. And it is more straightforwardly a combustion of performance styles: Culkin and Eisenberg play extremely to their types. Both actors have made careers out of playing characters who seem like they want to crawl out of their skin, just running at different temperatures — Eisenberg is cold, clamming, cutting; Culkin, hot-blooded, twitchy and chaotic.”
The whole film was shot in Poland, including the Majdanek concentration camp, the Polish countryside, and many other relevant places.
Jesse Eisenberg has had quite the career that has led him up to this point. He was a star of The Social Network (2010), Zombieland (2009), and Lex Luther in Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).
Eisenberg's biggest role
However, his biggest (and favorite) role has been as a dad. In a PEOPLE interview, the actor said, “My general feeling is I spent the first 35, sorry, 33 years of my life worrying about myself. And a lot of these concerns were just narcissistic, self-involved, fantastical problems that I created to just ruin my life.”
He added, “And then I spent the next seven years of my life worrying about real things, worrying about another person. And I know it sounds like a self-serving excuse, but it's made me a lot happier.”
He has a son, Banner, who is 7.
A Real Pain with Jesse Eisenberg is something to look forward to. With all of the hype surrounding the film, it'll be a treat to check out this October on the big screen.