Kid Cudi, also known as Scott Mescudi, is set to star in a new sci-fi thriller titled Ursa Major alongside Jessica Biel and Xochitl Gomez. The film is written by Patrick Somerville, Colleen O’Brien, and Katie French, and is set on an earth-like planet where a mother and daughter fight for survival while hiding from a group of relentless hunters, Deadline reports. As an added threat, the planet is also facing an imminent and deadly storm.

Scott Mescudi will play the role of Blair, part of an enemy faction that crash-lands on the same planet as Jessica Biel’s character, Charlie, and her daughter Natalie, played by Gomez. As the story unfolds, Natalie, now a teenager, begins questioning her mother about who they really are and how they ended up on the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

Mescudi is a Grammy-winning musician, actor, and producer who has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Ti West’s A24 horror pic X, Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated comedy Don’t Look Up, and HBO/Sky Atlantic’s We Are Who We Are. He also recently released his tenth album, Entergalactic, along with a same-name adult animated special for Netflix.

On the other hand, Biel’s last film appearance was in 2017, and she currently stars in the television series Candy. Her character in the series is accused of murdering her neighbor and sleeping with her husband, which makes her a fitting choice for a thriller film.

The film is set to begin production this fall, with the trio leading the cast. The announcement of Kid Cudi’s involvement in the film was a surprise to many, as he and Biel make an unlikely duo. However, with both actors having experience in film and television, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ursa Major.