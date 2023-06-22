New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't only focused on winning a Super Bowl with his new team this summer. Aaron Rodgers is also advocating for the legalization of mushrooms and other psychedelics. The Jets' star spoke Wednesday in Denver at Psychedelic Science 2023, the largest conference on psychedelics in history.

Aaron Rodgers gave a passionate speech about hallucinogens and spoke for nearly an hour at the conference, according to TMZ. Along with podcaster and friend Aubrey Marcus, the Jets' quarterback talked about the positive influence that psilocybin, which is found in psychedelic mushrooms, has had on his life.

“I know in Colorado that psilocybin has been decriminalized,” Rodgers said. “Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that keep you in the lower chakras and dumb you down have been legal for centuries?”

Rodgers has been open about his use of Ayahuasca in the past. The Jets' star said it helped him win his last two MVP awards with the Green Bay Packers,

“It's going to be hard to cancel me,” Rodgers said via TMZ, “because, you know, the previous year, 26 touchdowns, four interceptions. We had a good season. Ayahuasca, 48 touchdowns five, interceptions, MVP. What are you going to say?”

Rodgers says that his Ayahuasca experience allowed him to find a “deeper self-love.”

“It unlocked that whole world of what I’m really here to do is to connect, to connect with those guys, and to make those bonds and to inspire people,” Rodgers said.