The New York Jets' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football was an eventful one, with the 22 penalties called during the contest grabbing the attention of most, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who did not hold back when speaking on the referees after the game.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” Aaron Rodgers said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

There were 11 penalties called on each team, and the Jets were penalized for 110 yards. Rodgers even critiqued an unnecessary roughness penalty on AJ Epenesa that went the Jets' way, while bringing up the penalty on Javon Kinlaw as well while referring to ‘South Park' in the process.

“Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me,” Rodgers said, via Costello. “That's not roughing the passer. We might as well play Sarcastaball if we're going to call those things. I thought the one on Kinlaw was not roughing the passer, either.”

Rodgers could face a fine due to his criticism of the officials, but it is clear how he feels on the refereeing during Monday's game. Regardless, Jets fans are not happy with the performance, as the team had many chances to come out on top in the matchup. Missed field goals and missed opportunities in the red zone loom large for the Jets, as they were likely the difference between winning and losing.

Jets need to climb out of 2-4 hole after loss to Bills

Coming into the season, the Jets were a team that was expecting to break their playoff drought that dates back to 2010. There is a lot of talent on the team, but Rodgers has not performed to expectations, and the defense has seemingly regressed. The season is not over at 2-4, but it will be tough to climb out of the hole.

There are winnable games coming up for the Jets in the next few weeks, however. This upcoming week, New York will go on the road and play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but an offense that will likely not blow out many teams. After that, the Jets will go on the road to play the New England Patriots, a team they beat a few weeks ago in Week 3. This time, it will be Drake Maye under center instead of Jacoby Brissett.

It is very possible for the Jets to get back to .500 in the next two weeks, but Rodgers and the Jets' defense will have to step up.