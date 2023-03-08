The New York Jets are all in on Aaron Rodgers. But they can’t let that get in the way of making a good football trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire the star quarterback.

Jets brass took a one-day round-trip flight to California on owner Woody Johnson’s private plane to meet with Rodgers on Tuesday. They did so to find out exactly what the 39-year-old’s plans are for 2023 and beyond and if he has interest in coming to New York to play for a Jets team in desperate need of a quality QB.

The hope is that they have more clarity now about whether acquiring their top offseason target is a reality or not. Certainly the trip hyped Sauce Gardner and his teammates.

"I don't know if a trade is imminent. I don't think this is something that's gonna necessarily happen tonight"@Connor_J_Hughes joins @emacSNY and reports that the Jets are on "full-on lockdown" when it comes Aaron Rodgers news: https://t.co/InBEKU7jAr ➡️ @Honda pic.twitter.com/RVvmhiihJR — SNY (@SNYtv) March 8, 2023

It’s clear that Derek Carr was always Plan B behind Rodgers. Reportedly Johnson wants Rodgers and isn’t the least bit upset Carr signed a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

That’s all well and good if Rodgers wants New York as much as the Jets want the future Hall of Famer. If not, the Jets will be in scramble mode once NFL free agency begins next week and Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the next best option.

Assuming Rodgers plans to play next season and wants to do so with the Jets, important business still needs to be handled. Rodgers’ massive contract may need restructuring for the benefit of both teams, and a trade must be hammered out.

Let’s look at the one asset the Jets should not include in a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Jets must hold on to No. 13 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft in Aaron Rodgers trade

This may be easier said than done. But the Jets really must do everything they can to hold on to their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The reasoning should be obvious, even if the execution likely will be difficult. The latter is true because the Packers are not going to just hand over Rodgers, no matter how much they want Jordan Love to take over at QB. The Packers will want valuable assets in return for one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

However, the Jets need to hold firm and not surrender the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Quarterback is not the only hole on the Jets roster that needs filling; and if they indeed consider themselves a championship contender, they need a plug-and-play player from this year’s draft. That could be a tackle, like Ohio State stud Paris Johnson Jr, who’s coming off an impressive combine, or Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) or Broderick Jones (Georgia). It could also be safety Brian Branch of Alabama.

Jets can’t lay down in trade talks with Packers

New York needs to push back against dealing their top pick this year. Make they can use a 2024 first-round selection that highlights a package of picks and/or players. Or better yet, add conditions to that ’24 first-rounder, like it becomes a second-round selection if Rodgers retires after 2023.

Maybe that’s asking too much. But ask they must. And digging in is the preferred strategy in trade talks with the Packers as opposed to laying down.

Yes, the Jets want Rodgers badly to replace Zach Wilson. But the Packers are motivated to strike a deal, too. And it doesn’t appear there are a lot of other teams looking to trade for Rodgers. So, the Jets and Packers must engage in some sensible give and take.

"He always can go back to Green Bay, but it's increasingly likely, and looking like Jordan Love is going to be the quarterback for the Packers in 2023." Adam Schefter spoke on the Jets' visit to Aaron Rodgers in California 🗣pic.twitter.com/OHaggqfAgN — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) March 8, 2023

Obviously, players like Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams are off the table in trade talks. But their first-round pick this year should be, as well.

It’s going to be a steep price for the Jets to acquire Rodgers. But that price cannot include dealing their top pick in 2023 because that would greatly offset the benefit of landing Rodgers in the first place.