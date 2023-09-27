Trevor Siemian didn’t sign with the New York Jets because he saw an opportunity to replace Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback. Instead, he joined the Jets to help Wilson navigate a difficult situation trying to fill the shoes of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out after season-ending Achilles surgery.

“Whatever I can do to help him,” Siemian said Wednesday, one day after being signed to the Jets practice squad.

The 31-year-old said he had “good conversations” with the Jets and accepted the opportunity this week. The Jets have had two quarterbacks, Wilson and Tim Boyle, since Rodgers went down in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

“I don’t have a lot of expectations,” Siemian said. “No promises were given or anything like that. These guys have two quarterbacks, they needed a third quarterback. … and here I am.”

Trevor Siemian has played for four NFL teams, including Jets in 2019

This is the veteran’s second go-round with the Jets. He started one game in 2019 against the New England Patriots and was knocked out with an injury in the first quarter.

“He’s got a lot of games under his belt,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “He’s a quick learner, quick study from my understanding. Just getting him the ability to come out of the practice squad and help us out was the best decision for us.”

Siemian won a Super Bowl ring backing up Peyton Manning with the Denver Broncos in 2015. He was Denver’s quarterback the next two seasons and has also played for the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Jets in six NFL seasons. He was cut by the Bears after training camp this season.

Wilson and the offense have struggled mightily since Rodgers was injured. The 24-year-old has come under fire for his poor play, notably being ripped by Jets icon Joe Namath. Saleh defended Wilson from Namath’s comments Wednesday.

The Jets (1-2) have lost two straight and host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday night.