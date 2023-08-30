This week's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks marked the fourth episode of the season, featuring the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. As usual, the episode was packed with Rodgers' movie quotes, incredible throws, and this time, even a glimpse of the veteran quarterback's more intense side. We witnessed a preview of what a team led by Rodgers could look like during his first preseason game with the Jets. Additionally, we delved deeper into the players on the brink of making the roster. As training camp winds down, so does the show. Here's a recap of what you may have missed in episode 4.

Aaron Rodgers plays his first preseason game with the Jets

This marked the first time Aaron Rodgers played in a preseason game since 2018, when he was still with the Green Bay Packers. The general assumption was that the 39-year-old wouldn't be involved in actual gameplay until September 11, when the Buffalo Bills visited MetLife Stadium.

Of course, we caught glimpses of what could be a defining element of the 2023 season, with Rodgers throwing touchdown passes to Garrett Wilson. Both fantasy owners and Jets fans likely relished that sight. However, the true highlight that only Hard Knocks could deliver was the interaction between Rodgers and New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward.

Ward aggressively pursued during the pass rush, and after Rodgers released the football, Ward expressed his discontent with Rodgers' attempt to exaggerate the push he received from the Giants linebacker after the throw.

“That’s f—— bull—- bro. What the f— is that?” Ward was seen asking Rodgers. “Show some respect bro. Come on, what the f— is that? Five damn steps?”

“I don’t even know who you are, bro! I don’t know who the f— you are! I’ve never heard of you,” Rodgers fired back.

This might have been the most best exchange involving Rodgers on the show to date. It was a classic.

Angry Aaron Rodgers

While preparing for the preseason game, we finally witnessed a side of Rodgers that we've grown somewhat accustomed to over the past couple of years—or at least what we've perceived. Between his receivers running incorrect routes, dropping passes, and committing false starts, Rodgers was far from pleased with his offense's performance on the field that day. However, this quickly changed just a scene or two later, as Rodgers was spotted making his usual remarkable throws, and the offense regained its rhythm.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Oddly enough, this is the kind of content Hard Knocks fans were eager to witness. This year's show has painted a picture of everything being carefree. Though this might very well be the case, seeing Rodgers frustrated, transitioning from launching 50-yard touchdown passes to dropping a stream of F-bombs, provided a more authentic peek behind the scenes that many fans hoped for when they heard the Jets would be featured.

Jets' wide receiver depth chart

One aspect that this year's edition of Hard Knocks has largely omitted is the perspective of relatively unknown players striving to secure a spot on the roster. That, after all, is typically one of the most intriguing aspects of any NFL training camp. Due to the limited access the Jets granted for this year's show, we've only glimpsed a few instances of rookies and journeyman players like Tanzel Smart, who are battling for a roster position.

This episode, however, focused significantly on three wide receivers aiming to make the roster: Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, and Jerome Kapp. For those who have kept up with the recently released Jets' 53-man roster, you already know who made the cut. However, in episode 4, we learned that Kapp was cut from the team less than 24 hours after the preseason game against the Giants. Nevertheless, due to restricted access, there's no footage of Kapp's release. We only see him being escorted out of the Jets' facility.

Randall Cobb draws a penalty in the preseason game

Randall Cobb might find himself a few thousand dollars lighter after the preseason game against the Giants. Apparently, the veteran wide receiver forgot the rules when he delivered a blindside block to Giants safety Bobby McCain. His longtime Green Bay Packers teammate and friend, Rodgers, wasted no time questioning Cobb about his mistake, joking that he probably lost all of his training camp earnings.

“What are you doing, bro? This isn't 2014,” Rodgers told Cobb.

The Jets on Broadway

The episode concludes with several Jets players discussing their experiences of attending Broadway plays. This luxury comes with living around New York City, and the Jets players seem to be taking full advantage of it. As amusing as it was to watch the players sharing their favorite shows—particularly Back to the Future, which CJ Uzomah enthusiastically discussed using colorful language—it was disappointing that none of these interactions were captured on camera.

Once again, this may sound like a broken record, but the fact that none of this was even slightly documented on camera is truly a more significant letdown than any dropped passes by the Jets' wide receivers in this episode. This type of off-field interaction is precisely what we want to witness—the moments that illustrate how the team bonds when they're not playing football.