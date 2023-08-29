Robert Saleh found a way to have some fun when the New York Jets were cutting down the roster to 53 players Tuesday. In fact, the Jets coach completely duped rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson into thinking he did not make the team.

“He said I appreciate for you helping out the team and you put a lot of work in during the preseason but I’m sorry,” Gipson said recounting what Saleh told him before pausing and delivering the punch line.

“You made the team!”

Xavier Gipson says the Jets tried to "trick" him when they told him that he made the team pic.twitter.com/OJSUVrbm0t — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 29, 2023

The 22-year-old stood out in the return game during the preseason and averaged nearly 11 yards on nine receptions. He finished strong with seven catches, including three for first downs after he eluded defenders and dashed across the chains, in the preseason finale against the New York Giants on Saturday.

Clearly he impressed Aaron Rodgers in the process.

“I think Xavier Gipson really took a big step forward in his attempt to make the team,” Rodgers said after the game. “He had multiple plays where he was short of the sticks on catches and made guys miss; and obviously he’s done a good job [as a kick returner].”

Solid connection from Zach Wilson ➡️ Xavier Gipson for 21 yards. 📺: #NYJvsNYG on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/pxzkeTjlc7 — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2023

Xavier Gipson, who was undrafted out of Stephen P. Austin University, averaged 28.0 yards on kickoff returns and 13.4 yards on punt returns in the preseason.

“They tricked me into thinking I didn’t make the team,” Gipson said with a smile. “It took a moment for me to take it all in … I was excited to hear him say I had made the team.”

Wide receiver Jason Brownlee, who’s also an undrafted free agent, made the team along with Gipson. An extra spot at the position opened up when veteran Corey Davis abruptly retired last week.