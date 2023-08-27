Aaron Rodgers revealed he had “butterflies” ahead of his New York Jets debut Saturday. But the fans at MetLife Stadium helped snap him out of it and the Jets went on to defeat the New York Giants 32-24 in their preseason finale.

“I had some butterflies for sure, I think that’s normal the first time I strap it on, it’s kind of the standard whether I’m in Year 1 playing the San Diego Chargers or Year 19 playing preseason (game) No. 4,” Rodgers said postgame.

.@AaronRodgers12 felt the love from the Jets faithful tonight 💚 pic.twitter.com/X4hm1FGdfK — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2023

“I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. It was a special moment.”

It didn’t take long for Rodgers to produce a special moment. He capped his second — and final — series with a perfectly-placed 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

“Just a great throw from Aaron, just so precise … I just had to do my job and finish the catch,” Wilson explained.

Rodgers completed his first three passes and was 5-for-8 for 47 yards. Coach Robert Saleh removed his starters after the TD pass to Wilson.

“I got in, didn’t get hurt, scored. It was a good night,” Rodgers said with a shrug.

“I didn’t get hurt. … It was a good night.” pic.twitter.com/or9p2R6ZDs — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 27, 2023

The 39-year-old didn’t play in each of the first three Jets preseason games. Rodgers' start on Saturday was his first preseason action since 2018.

The Jets acquired the future Hall of Famer from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. They’ll play their first game for real together when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in their regular season opener September 11.