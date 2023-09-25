New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is accusing New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of hitting him in the “private parts” during an incident in the teams’ Week 3 meeting. The Jets’ second-year star even tweeted what he considers video evidence of the incident during his squad’s 15-10 loss.

“[Jones] reached out to me to get me to help him up,” Gardner said of the incident, per Pro Football Talk. “I just moved his hand out of the way. He got up and then came up to me like ‘Good job.’ While he was saying that, he hit me in my private parts. I didn’t react like I really wanted to. I definitely wasn’t expecting that. First time for everything I guess. . . . He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gardner then posted a video on social media, writing, “Posting this so I don’t get fined lol.”

The video shows Mac Jones getting up from a pile, walking into Sauce Gardner, and the Jets player violently shoving the Patriots quarterback. Due to the quality of the video and the helmet of another Jets defender, it’s impossible to tell if Jones did what Gardner is accusing him of, although, you can see Jones’ right hand in that general region.

Posting this so I don’t get fined lol pic.twitter.com/2KjcAVTNsW — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) September 25, 2023

In addition to the video from the Jets-Patriots Week 3 affair, there is also the fact that opponents have accused Jones of dirty play before.

During Jones’ short NFL career, he’s thrown a questionable low block on a Cincinnati Bengals defensive back, tried to spike a Chicago Bears defender on a slide play, and twisted the ankle of Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns while the DE was chasing a fumble.

There is no word yet as of Monday afternoon if the NFL is planning on disciplining Jones.