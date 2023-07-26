Aaron Rodgers confirmed Wednesday he’s restructured his contract and plans to stick around with the New York Jets past this season.

All in all, that amounted to a good day at Jets training camp.

The 39-year-old quarterback said he agreed to rework his current contract and details would be available after the deal becomes official. It’s the second time Rodgers restructured his contract this offseason. He did so first to help facilitate a trade to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers.

However, that deal needed to be redone because it called for Rodgers to earn $1.165 million this season and a whopping $107.55 million in 2024.

The contract taken care of, Rodgers said he expects to fulfill the entirety of it by playing past 2023.

“I’m having a blast, so I don’t really see this as a one-year-and-done thing,” Rodgers said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I'm having a blast. I don't see this as a one year and done thing." – Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/AiuGGVZZtv — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 26, 2023

Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier in training camp that Rodgers “looked like a little kid” with how much fun he was having on his new team. The future Hall of Famer has made an indelible first impression on his teammates and coaches, and appears to be a transformative figure for the organization.

Having him for more than one year could be crucial for the present and future of the Jets, considering the impact he’s already made.

“It’s all about the body, how the body feels,” Aaron Rodgers said looking ahead past this season. “The team gave up significant pieces for it just to be a one-year deal. I’m aware of that.”

Rodgers seems to have committed fully to the Jets. And Saleh, who discussed Rodgers’ “superpower” Wednesday, clearly reciprocates that feeling.

This honeymoon period is playing out nicely in New York.