Aaron Rodgers wants his former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams on the New York Jets this season, and there is a lot of speculation that this could actually happen. However, while ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky does this there is a good chance the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver does end up with his former signal-caller this season, there is one big reason it may not happen.

“I think Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season,” Orlovsky predicted on the ESPN morning show, Get Up! “The reason why I say that is this, have you watched Netflix The Receiver, have you seen it, have you seen the frustration from Davante Adams. It's not that much better of a situation. One, the only reason it wouldn't happen is if he would feel bad about leaving Antonio Pierce their new head coach, that's the only reason.”

Despite believing Adams wants to stick by his coach, Orlovsky proceeded to add several reasons the All-Pro wideout would leave Las Vegas and head to the Big Apple.

“The Raiders don't matter until they get a quarterback. I don't care what anybody says, so at some point you got to go try and get a quarterback,” Orlvosky explained. “Number two, why would you not? You haven’t won a Super Bowl ever, or in like 50-something years or something like that, you’ve already gone all in, you have to make this work, if you don’t win the Super Bowl this is going to be one of the more disappointing acquisitions, and runs, and wasted talented teams that we’ve seen in the NFL in many years.”

The Jets would have to make the bold Davante Adams trade offer to pry him away from the Raiders, but if Las Vegas stinks this season — which they might — it may not take as much in capital as many people think as the season gets closer to the trade deadline. For the Jets, they are all-in on Aaron Rodgers, in what may be his final NFL season. This being the case, going and getting his favorite WR makes a lot of sense.

The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection was incredible

For the last eight seasons, Davante Adams has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In those years, he's never had less than 74 catches or 885 yards, and in five of the last eight seasons, he's had over 100 catches and more than 1,100 yards. Even with the Raiders, while the team has struggles, Adams has 203 catches, 2,660 yards, and 22 touchdowns.

In Green Bay, with Rodgers as his QB for almost every one of the 116 games he played there, Adams had 669o grabs for 8,121 yards, and 74 TDs.

This wasn't a one-sided relationship either. Rodgers flourished with Adams by his side as well, winning three of his four NFL MVP Awards while the former Fresno State wideout was on the Packers.

Adams left the Packers, at least in part it seems, to get away from the constant Rodgers drama that the QB created the last few seasons. He also wanted to get paid (a lot) and reunite with his good friend and college quarterback Derek Carr. Well, the money is now in place, Carr is gone, and even though Rodgers drama still exists, Adams may realize that a little drama is worth it when the tradeoff is playing with a future Hall of Fame QB instead of Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew.