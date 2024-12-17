Rivalries often turn into respect, and that's the case if you're New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers talking about Matthew Stafford. During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Jets signal-caller gave some praise to his former NFC North rival.



“Matthew Stafford is one of my all-time favorite competitors to go against,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of respect for him, and I've always been a big Matthew Stafford fan”



The two quarterbacks squared off in the NFC North, with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions respectfully. Although Rodgers had the best of Stafford, the latter always gave the four-time MVP a run for his money. He'd consistently keep Detroit in the game and produce some of the most thrilling last-second plays of this generation.



While they've been in Rodgers's favor, that wasn't the case when Stafford went to the Los Angeles Rams. In an offense led by head coach Sean McVay, the former Georgia footballer took the Rams to the Super Bowl and won the whole thing. Although the two never played against each other in that run, the reverence and respect run deep. Rodgers even dismissed any Stafford criticisms during that 2021 season.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford's time might be up

The two quarterbacks have more days behind them than in front of them. However, both have lasting legacies that will be remembered by this generation. Fast forward to the 2024 season, and both have performed well but not like their former selves. Rodgers has thrown for 3,255 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. While the numbers don't seem too abhorrent, it's not what many are used to.

On the flip side, Stafford is throwing for 3,463 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He's been without Puka Nacua for a decent chunk of the year. Still, he's performed well with Cooper Kupp, and that trend has been continuing for the most part. This will be the first time Rodgers will face Stafford as a member of the Jets. Luckily for Rodgers, he'll be playing in front of his home crowd in the Week 16 showdown.

No matter what, it should be an entertaining matchup. The Rams are hoping to secure their Wild Card spot, and the Jets can play a pivotal role in preventing that. The 4-10 New York squad could be playing for pride. Also, Rodgers could be playing for his job in the final few weeks. After the Rams won a Thursday Night Football thriller in Week 15, they can punch their ticket in another possible Rodgers and Stafford classic.