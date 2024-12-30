Once again, the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers have been the center of NFL drama this season. However, he does have a vouch of support for Dan Orlovsky. The latter explained on ESPN's First Take how he believes Rodgers brought something essential to the Jets organization.

“He has gone on Pat McAfee’s show a couple of times, and he has mentioned the issue of leaking things out of that building,” Orlovsky said. “I do think this is an important time for that Jets building, organization, and everybody. There isn’t a championship culture there. There isn’t a winning culture there, that’s not how good places go about operating business.

“Aaron Rodgers has brought light to that. That has to go away if the Jets want any chance to actually become a consistently well-operating winning organization. I do think him bringing that up is a very, very important point for that organization.”

While Rodgers hasn't been the MVP that the franchise thought they would get, he's done all that's been asked. He's thrown 3,623 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season. For someone in his age 41 season, that's quite impressive. Despite the offensive shortcomings, the drama surrounding the team has been out of Rodgers's hands.

Dan Orlovsky indicates that Aaron Rodgers isn't the problem for the Jets

For instance, former head coach Robert Saleh was fired abruptly by owner Woody Johnson. In the weeks following, he fired general manager Joe Douglas. That's not including the numerous rumors of players wanting to leave. After a disheartening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, that seemed to signal the white flag on the season.

Even with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich doing all he can, it's a structural issue, as Orlovsky mentioned. Rodgers had the pleasure of playing for the Green Bay Packers. He understands how an organization is supposed to be run and keeps things in-house.

However, the Jets being in a major NFL Market right next to many of the networks and reporters that cover the NFL on a national scale doesn't help. It could cause more leaks than in a Packers-type organization. Still, professionalism helps in any situation. The Jets had struggled way before Rodgers arrived. Although he may be trying to establish some standards, it might be too late.

Even with a talented team, the Jets could be another example of mismanagement at the highest level. No matter what Rodgers tries to bring, it might be swept under the rug.