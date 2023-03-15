Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

We finally have a little bit of clarity from quarterback Aaron Rodgers about his future plans, as he announced his intentions of playing for the New York Jets on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

Of course, there was a lot of speculation on what it would take for Rodgers to play for the Jets, with the assumption the Green Bay Packers want to trade him away (which the Packers have all but said they do). One of those reports said the QB had a wish list of free agents New York would have to sign before he considers coming to their squad, with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being part of that list.

Aaron Rodgers addressed those rumors (among other items) with McAfee, and he says that was never the case. Part of the exchange is captured by a tweet from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Rodgers says he did not have a list of demands for players the Jets should sign,” Garafolo said. “Says he was asked about some teammates and obviously endorsed them.”

In regards to Beckham Jr., Rodgers said “Who wouldn’t want Odell on their team?”

Another one of the players on the so-called wish list was receiver Allen Lazard, who the Jets did sign to a deal, ironically. “A lot of people can look at Allen Lazard and say he’s a really good player. … He’s a f***ing great dude,” Rodgers said when asked about him.

If the future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t have a wish list, one could have a hard time believing that, judging off of the moves the Jets have made. Time will tell, but don’t be surprised if there are a lot of former Packers that follow Rodgers to New York.