Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly provided the New York Jets with a “wish-list” of players he would like for them to sign, per Dianna Russini. Three of the players aren’t all that surprising in Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Marcedes Lewis. However, the fourth player will certainly catch the attention of Jets fans, and all fans for that matter. Rodgers reportedly wants the Jets to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was linked to a number of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, this past season in free agency. A deal never came to fruition however, but Beckham Jr. is looking to play during the 2023 campaign. Perhaps the Jets will pursue the veteran receiver amid Aaron Rodgers’ request.

Cobb, Lazard, and Lewis have all been teammates of Rodgers in the past. Lewis, a veteran tight end, has drawn interest from the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. Lazard and Cobb have also both received interest from teams. Will the Jets be able to fully complete Aaron Rodgers’ wish-list? Probably not, but signing at least a couple of these players would benefit their chances of officially landing Rodgers.

There have been no shortage of reports in reference to a potential Green Bay Packers-Jets Aaron Rodgers trade. Some reports even stated that a deal was done, however, nothing is official at the moment. It seems likelier than not that Rodgers will end up in New York, but anything can still happen. Predicting Rodgers’ future is always a gamble.

Nevertheless, Jets fans will continue to hope for a future that includes Rodgers and Beckham Jr. playing alongside one another for the team.